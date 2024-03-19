Man charged with drug supply after attempting to evade police on bicycle

A man will face court after he was charged with drug supply and resist arrest in the state's Central West.
Officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District established Operation Boa in January this year, targeting criminal activity in Dubbo and surrounds.
About 8.20pm on March 15, officers observed a male on a bicycle and instructed him to stop. When he declined and attempted to flee, police attempted to arrest him.
He allegedly resisted arrest before officers managed to place him under arrest.
A search of the man allegedly located a small amount of Methylamphetamine and two knives.
The 27-year-old man was taken to Coonamble Police Station where a further search of the man's belongings revealed another quantity of Methylamphetamine and a small amount of cash.
As part of the investigation, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Eurimie Street, Coonamble.
Police will allege more drugs, an air rifle and mobile phones were found at the location. They have been seized for forensic examination.
The man was charged with supply prohibited drug, possess prohibited drug, resist police officer in the execution of duty, custody of knife in public place, rider not wear approved bicycle helmet and ride bicycle on footpath (16 yrs or older).
He was refused bail and appeared at Dubbo Local Court on March 16, where he was formally refused bail to appear at Coonamble Local Court on May 21.
Inquiries under Operation Boa continue.
