Retail, food and business all planned for new six-storey building in the CBD

An six-storey building containing both retail and business space will "activate" Dubbo's central business district, if approved.
An $8.4 million application for a mixed-use development has been submitted to Dubbo Regional Council.
The development is for five retail and nine business units. It would also include a "food and drink pavilion".
It's been submitted by Icanso, whose director is Kevin Walkom.
A decision on the development will be made at the council meeting on Thursday, March 21.
The development application states the "business units would activate additional commercial and professional trade in Dubbo's commercial core encouraging further development for the region", while the retail units would provide local employment and encourage tourism.
"The proposed development would provide for local employment during the construction phase. The development would not diminish the economic vitality of the CBD, and in fact is likely to result in positive impacts," the application states.
"In this way, the development would positively contribute to the role of the CBD via the provision high quality, well design and easily accessible café, restaurants and commercial spaces."
The building has been designed to create a "strong presence in the CBD".
If approved, the design will make use "of contemporary materials, intermingled with dynamic recesses and visual frames to break up the scale and mass of the building".
The plans for the six-storey development also include 13 car parking spaces.
However, the council says 43 are required to support the facility.
Because of the shortfall, if the development goes ahead, as recommended by the council staff, the developer will be charged a fee for each space they fall short. For parking and other council fees, the developer would be charged just over $1 million.
The development is unable to be approved by the council staff because its value is higher than $5 million.
