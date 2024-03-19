Woman punched and jumper ripped by partner of nine years

Despite being in a relationship for nine years, a man has ripped his partner's jumper, yelled at her and punched her in the arm, a court has heard.
A 28-year-old man, of North Dubbo, pleaded guilty to two counts of common assault and destroy or damage property in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, March 13.
Court documents state over the course of Saturday and Sunday, February 10 and 11, 2024, the man and the victim got into a heated argument which resulted in him punching the victim on her right arm, resulting in pain and bruising.
Less than a week later on Friday, February 16 the man and the victim were parked in their car along Darling Street when they got into an argument after he began looking through the victim's phone.
The victim attempted to take her phone back, however he refused and a short struggle took place, before the man drove to his mother's workplace.
The mother took the woman out of the car and asked whether she felt safe before the man told her that they were going to talk down the road in an area where the victim couldn't make a big scene.
The man drove the victim to Mugga Hill and began shouting at the victim and ripped her jumper before he called a friend seeking advice.
The victim and the man continued to argue and shout at each other for the next 20 minutes until the man threw a plastic container at the victim which hit her shoulder.
The man then drove to his home before calling his mother who told him she didn't think it was safe for the victim. The victim overheard this and became distressed before she left and walked to a friend's house.
The victim later went to Dubbo Police Station with her sister to report the matter. Police took photos of the bruising on her arm.
On Saturday, February 17 around 12.25pm the man went to Dubbo Police Station where he was placed under arrest and taken into the charge room.
Legal Aid solicitor Bill Dickens said his client had no criminal history and has sought assistance with Interrelate to resolve the relationship difficulties.
"I've been instructed that my client doesn't have a good recollection of what happened," he said.
Magistrate Garry Wilson convicted the man and sentenced him to a nine month conditional release order.
