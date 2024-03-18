Breaching AVO to get money and smokes lands 39-year-old in counselling

A woman who wanted money and cigarettes has breached her apprehended violence order to get it.
Leah Howarth, 39, of Davidson Drive, pleaded guilty to two counts of contravene restriction in apprehended violence order at Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, March 13.
Court documents state that at 8.50pm on Sunday, March 3, 2024 police received a call from the victim - who has an AVO on Howarth - saying the woman was at his address and was refusing to leave.
A short time later, the police attended and spoke with the victim, who told them Howarth had been banging on the door but she had left.
He told the police a verbal argument occurred and Howarth had been asked to leave a number of times but she continued to argue and ask for cigarettes and money.
The man told Howarth he didn't have any money but gave her a number of cigarettes. Howarth then left the house.
The police conducted checks on Howarth which showed that an AVO was in place, with the man listed as the defendant and in need of protection.
The police asked if the victim would be willing to provide police with a statement which he declined.
At 8.55pm on Tuesday, March 12, the police attended the victim's home where they could hear music playing inside.
Police knocked on the door several times before it was opened by the victim.
Police asked the victim if Howarth was at the house and the victim said she wasn't. Police then asked if they could search the house to confirm she wasn't there, which the victim agreed to.
Police entered the house and searched the living and kitchen areas before moving to another area of the house where they saw a bedroom door was closed.
Police attempted to open the bedroom door but could feel resistance. They attempted again and could feel more force before finally getting through and seeing Howarth in the room.
Police placed Howarth under arrest, but she denied being Leah Howarth and said she was Leah Orcher.
Due to previous incidents, police knew she was Leah Howarth.
She was then taken back to Dubbo Police Station.
Magistrate Garry Wilson sentenced Howarth to a six month good behaviour bond and drug and alcohol counselling.
