Thousands left without power, part of highway closed after truck crash

One lane of the Mitchell Highway at Dubbo is closed after a crash on Saturday afternoon.
The westbound section of the popular highway is closed at Sheratod Road due to a crash which Live Traffic is reporting as of 2pm on Saturday.
The effected area is close to the Dubbo Bunnings Warehouse site and Blue Ridge Business Park.
Emergency services are on the scene and drivers are urged to be cautious close around the area.
Travellers have been advised to use Sheraton Road, Myall Street or Wheelers Lane which is suitable for all vehicles but will take some extra time.
The majority of east Dubbo has been left without power as well according to Essential Energy's website with 3329 customers affected.
Recent data revealed vehicle crashes on Dubbo's highways are collision hotspots with 805 incidents between 2018 and 2022.
The latest updates are available via Live Traffic NSW.
