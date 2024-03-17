Confusion around laws takes Papua New Guinea man off Dubbo roads for a year

Confusion around what you can and can't do on an Australian licence has forced a Papua New Guinea man off Dubbo roads for the next year.
Rexon Konteen Koi, 41, of Wheelers Lane Dubbo pleaded guilty on Wednesday, March 13 to drive with high range PCA and drive motor vehicle while suspended, in Dubbo Local Court.
Court documents state at 11.20pm on Saturday, January 20, 2024, police were conducting patrols of the Dubbo area when Koi was spotted driving a white MG hatchback on Darling Street.
The police stopped Koi on Wingewarra Street for a breath test and asked to see his licence.
He produced an international licence.
His breath test returned a positive result and Koi was placed under arrest for a secondary breath test at Dubbo Police Station.
Once they returned to the station, it was revealed Koi held a NSW learner licence.
His secondary breath test returned a high range reading of 0.150 grams.
The man appeared well affected by alcohol and he told the police he had three cups of mid-strength beer at the Commercial Hotel on Brisbane Street.
Due to the high range reading, his licence was immediately suspended. But he was caught driving two weeks later.
On Friday, February 2, 2024 at 2.55pm, Koi was driving along Wingewarra Street as the police followed him.
The police pulled the vehicle over for a road side breath test, and requested to see his driver's licence.
Koi showed them his international Papua New Guinea licence.
His breath test returned a negative result.
Checks revealed he was previously a holder of a NSW licence that was suspended from January 21 due to his high range drink driving.
Koi told the police, "I work at JR Richards Waste and I have no one to drive me from Wheelers Lane to work and back, I want to go down to the police station and sort it out on Saturday".
Representing himself in court with the help of another JR Richards worker, he told the court it wouldn't happen again and he now has lifts to work every day.
Koi was convicted and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.