Union or league? It doesn't matter for this dual-code Western star

It doesn't matter what rugby code she plays, Danielle Plummer just loves playing footy.
Since moving to the region more than 12 months ago, Plummer has wasted little time getting stuck in and has gone on to represent the Dubbo Roolettes, Mudgee Dragons and Central West Rugby Union side.
It might not be her preferred code but the Western Rams second-rower admitted she just loves being out there.
"I played a season or two up in QLD when I was there, this is my second year with Mudgee," she said.
"I just love playing footy, it doesn't matter what code it is. I want to find a game."
At the end of 2023, Plummer was named in Kevin Grimshaw's Western Rams squad and has played in both of the side's wins so far.
Now, they will take on the North Coast Bulldogs on Saturday in the Women's NSW Country Championships final at Woy Woy.
Plummer is no stranger to big games having scored the competition-winning try for the Roolettes in the 2023 grand final and she isn't ruling out another big play on Saturday.
"I don't know we will see, there is some unbelievable talent in our team," she said.
"You look across and Bec Smyth is busting her backside, it's pretty easy to get yourself in the game and get up for it when you have players like that."
Several players are dual-code stars in the Rams side with Alahna Ryan, Bec Smyth and Tiana Anderson spending time bouncing between union and league.
Anderson and a few other Rams might be public enemy number one for Plummer in winter when playing for the Bathurst Bulldogs but it isn't the case at the moment.
"It's so nice pulling on a jersey the same as theirs and not running at them," she said.
"It's been really good."
Western have been impressive especially in attack during their opening two matches and Plummer said they are exactly where they want to be.
"Kevin (Grimshaw) our coach set the benchmark at the start of the campaign to get to the final," she said.
"We've dug in and are finally here."
Saturday's final will kick off at 2:30pm.
