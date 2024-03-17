Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

Thousands raised for refuge set to change local women's lives

AH
By Allison Hore
March 17 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A soon-to-open women's refuge will get a massive boost thanks to a recent fundraising event.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.