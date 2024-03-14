'I haven't been back': Dubbo trainer has sights on Royal Randwick

It's been almost six years since Dar Lunn contested a Country Championships final and the Dubbo trainer is eager to get back to Royal Randwick.
The popular Dubbo trainer will have two runners contest the Newhaven Park Country Championships qualifier at Coonamble on Sunday as he aims to qualify for his first final since 2017.
On that occasion, it was Not For Export representing Lunn after finishing third in the qualifier at Dubbo before gaining entry to the $500,000 final due to a withdrawal.
"I did it in 2017 and it ran third in the final so it would be good to go back, I haven't been back since," he said ahead of Sunday's qualifier.
Lunn will have Elson Boy ($12) and Pants on Fire ($23) both last-start winners jump on March 17.
A five-year-old mare, Pants on Fire has won three of her last four races, something that has her trainer excited.
"We are (excited), they've been going good so I can't see why they shouldn't go too bad," he said.
"They've hit a bit of form at the right time and been racing well so it is exciting."
Both of Lunn's runners are owned by the same duo, with the pair having success with Classy Rebel several years ago.
Highly-talented jockey Tommy Berry will ride Elson Boy and Lunn said they have everything they need to get the job done.
"They seem to be going good at the right time, they just need a bit of luck," he said.
The winner of Sunday's race will take home $76,250 and book their spot in the Country Championships Final on March 6 at Randwick.
Defending champion Brett Robb's Gallant Star is the favourite among punters while last year's winner Sizzle Minizzle will also start.
Clint Lundholm's Listen to the Band will return to the track after a long lay-off and Lunn said the field is very talented.
"My brother Garry has one there that I rate as well," he said.
"There are probably six or seven good chances in the race."
"You've got to have a bit of competition, it would be nice to see one of the old fellas win it instead of the top trainers."
The top two finishing runners from Sunday's race will qualify for the Country Championships Final at Royal Randwick.
Sunday's race will jump at 4:45pm.
