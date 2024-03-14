'I feel it's within my reach': Murray eyes off NSW Open spot after battling pros

It wasn't the victory she dreamt of, but Dubbo's Ella Murray left her home club a winner on Tuesday.
Murray, 18, finished low amateur at the Women's New South Wales Open regional qualifier, her rounds of 72-75 leaving her in a share of ninth overall at three over par amidst a quality global field at Dubbo Golf Club.
In fact, had she not three-putted the last hole she would have been in the mix for one of two qualification spots for the state championship at month's end.
As it is, she got a first-hand lesson that money cannot buy - learning precisely how her developing game matches up against leading professionals, including runaway winner, Welshwoman Lydia Hall.
"It's pretty cool (to be low amateur), actually exciting in just my third pro tournament," Murray beamed.
"I feel like I played well against the pros, I've met new people and competed ok. But it definitely makes me realise the gap I've got to bridge.
"I've already got my practice plan coming up for the next few weeks to work on what I'm missing, because getting to play with the pros shows me I'm not quite there yet.
"Everything inside 120m, they're so good. They're always at the pin (and) on the hole while Iwas missing greens or not as close as I need to be for the birdies you need."
On a tough day for scoring, Murray opened her round with a fine par, but her chance of running down Hall soon slipped away.
"I had a good putt on the first hole which I hoped would be a momentum starter, but I three-putted the second and I was battling for pars after that and just missing birdie putts all day, so it slipped away slowly," she said.
"But I persevered through it pretty well, just I couldn't get anything going.
"It was pretty solid golf and mentally pretty good.
"It was very nice to have the (home-town) support - lovely to see all the members out and get their encouragement."
Murray's achievement was well received by those who came to watch her and she's hopeful it won't be long before they can cheer her on in the Women's NSW Open.
"I feel it's within my reach in the next year or two, with some grinding and some solid golf, I think that's where I'd like to be next year."
