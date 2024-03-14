'Full circle': Wiradjuri dancer comes home in record-breaking production

It will mean the world to Amberlilly Gordon when she comes home to Dubbo to perform in the Bangarra Dance Theatre.
The proud Wiradjuri and Ngemba woman still pinches herself to be part of such a special ensemble, and said it feels like things have come "full circle".
Ms Gordon was a 14-year-old student at Dubbo College Delroy Campus when she started her dance journey with Bangarra's Rekindling program. Years later, she joined the program as a trainee and taught young pupils like she had been.
After joining the ensemble in 2023 as a Russell Page Professional Development Scholarship recipient, Ms Gordon is now on her first year of a full-time contract as a Bangarra dancer.
She wants to encourage other young people to chase their dreams.
"There's so much more to life out there," Ms Gordon, who now lives in Sydney, told the Daily Liberal.
"I remember going to my first workshop 12 years ago when Bangarra came and not once did I think I would want to start dancing and make a career out of it.
"So keep an open mind and aspire to what you want to do and don't let anything get in the way ... Anything is possible."
Ms Gordon's first classical dance training was at Dubbo Ballet Studio and she is looking forward to performing in front of her old teachers when Bangarra Dance Theatre brings its record-breaking show, Yuldea, to Dubbo.
"I'm so excited. I have so much family coming, all my dance teachers. My dad works at Delroy and he's bringing a few of the kids I've worked with [through Bangarra's Rekindling program]," she said.
Dancing wasn't in her repertoire while growing up and she only became interested in it at the age of 16.
"I don't think people realise how hard [dancing] is and what an athletic sport it is. Your muscles are hurting and you can't breathe, but it's the best feeling in the world," she said.
"Then at the end, the audience is clapping for what you've done, and I'm so proud of my culture too."
Yuldea will be performed in Dubbo as part of a regional tour following a season in capital cities, which was the highest-grossing tour in company history.
Yuldea explores the abrupt moment that traditional life collided with the industrial ambition of a growing nation in South Australia's Yuldea (Ooldea). In Yuldea, the ancient water soak, Yooldil Kapi, connected important trading routes and dreaming stories that crossed through the site for thousands of years.
Yooldil Kapi was instrumental in the construction of the Trans-Australian railway extending across the Nullarbor, joining the east coast to the west coast in 1917. As a result of the industrial pressures placed on the permanent waterhole, the water quickly ran dry.
In the Bangarra performance, memories lay scattered, like the Aangu people, displaced from their home, and remnants of colonial progress are swallowed by sand.
But the Aangu endure, determined to keep strong their knowledge systems of land and sky, honouring their eternal bonds of kinship between people and place.
Frances Rings, Bangarra artistic director and co-CEO, and choreographer of Yuldea, said: "Within my family lineage lies the stories of forefathers and mothers who lived a dynamic, sophisticated desert life, leaving their imprint scattered throughout Country like memories suspended in time."
"Their lives were forever changed by the impact of colonial progress," she said.
"The story of Yuldea asks us to look beyond the narrative of our nation's modernisation to reconcile a fraught history, and to affirm a future that no longer hides behind its truths but grows because of them".
Bangarra Dance Theatre will perform Yuldea at Dubbo Regional Theatre on Saturday, March 16.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.bangarra.com.au/productions/yuldea/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.