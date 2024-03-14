Get a first look at Dubbo's 'safer and more accessible' station

A suite of upgrades to bring a 143-year-old train station into the modern day have now been completed.
Dubbo residents and visitors will now have a "safer and more accessible" train journey after the completion of upgrades including better lighting and security and improvements to the ticket counter and waiting room.
"The historic Dubbo Station has been operating since around 1881 and is a landmark in the community," regional transport minister Jenny Aitchison said.
"This upgrade has enhanced the facility to make it more comfortable for current commuters and to help plan for future growth while protecting and retaining the facility's heritage status."
Ms Aitchison said changes to the kiosk, ticketing counter and waiting room will make them more accessible for commuters in wheelchairs.
The work also included new tactile indicators along the station platform to improve safety and accessibility for people with vision impairment.
Other key upgrades included line marking of the 32-space car park, a new kiss and ride zone and upgrades to the five bus and coach bays.
Originally expected to be completed in 2022, work on the project was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Duty MLC for the Dubbo electorate Stephen Lawrence welcomed the completion of the project and said public transport is "a vital part of people's quality of life" in regional NSW.
"I've been watching the development proceed over the last seven months and have been extremely impressed with the improvements," he said.
"Dubbo Station is a major bus and coach interchange given that it is the end of the line for the passenger train, and the improvements will enhance the transport experience."
The upgrades were part of the NSW Government's Transport Access Program.
Since it started, the NSW Government has committed more than $2.2 billion to upgrades across the state's public transport network, with more than 520 projects either completed or currently underway.
Other regional train stations upgraded in this round included Griffith, Gunnedah, Moree and Narrabri.
