Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Get a first look at Dubbo's 'safer and more accessible' station

AH
By Allison Hore
March 14 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A suite of upgrades to bring a 143-year-old train station into the modern day have now been completed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.