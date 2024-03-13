'Not asking for Scottish castles': Dubbo teachers call for fair share

While private schools in the city are getting multi-million dollar builds, public schools in the central west are still struggling to get teachers in front of classes.
According to figures released this month, there were 276 vacancies in schools in the Rural South West region - which includes Dubbo - affecting 93 per cent of its 298 schools.
Rod Brown, a Dubbo-based organiser for the NSW Teachers Federation, said this means senior students often miss out on the chance to study subjects of their choice.
"There are shortages of qualified teachers to deliver the educational programmes that students deserve and that teachers want to be able to deliver on," he said.
"[Coonamble], for example, no longer has an agricultural teacher so that school is no longer able to deliver agricultural teaching in school, so it has to be delivered by way of distance education.
"Or students have to be able to travel, sometimes great distances or even go to boarding schools, to be able to get particular educational programmes."
He said in other schools it means classes are often collapsed.
"In a primary school, if a teacher is away or they haven't been able to fill a position, that means you have to combine classes, sometimes across age cohorts,"
"So there are bigger classes with larger age cohorts and that is, in terms of providing individualised instruction, much more challenging and places more strain on the teacher's capacity to deliver those programmes."
In 2022, the Daily Liberal reported that schools in Dubbo were among the hardest to staff in the state.
In June 2023, there were more than 56 teacher vacancies in the Dubbo electorate, up from 44 the year prior.
Asked if the situation had improved, Mr Brown said "if anything, it's getting worse".
"Teaching needs to be made a more attractive profession because we need more people to come in and they need the resources to be able to deliver those programmes as well," he said.
In a visit to Dubbo on Wednesday, March 13, Natasha Watt, senior vice president of the NSW Teachers Federation, called on the federal government to give kids in the central west their fair share.
"We really encourage the Albanese government to do their job," she said.
"We're not asking for anything other than the minimum resource standard. We're not asking for big swimming pools and Scottish castles and luxury. What we want is the basics."
Ms Watt said the federal government's National School Reform Agreement has left NSW public schools with a funding shortfall of around 11 per cent, translating to a staggering $1.9 billions 2024 alone. This equates to over 10,000 permanent school-based teachers.
Federal government investment in public schools averaged $1,110 per student per year, whilst in private schools the average was $2,401 per student per year.
Ms Watt said it was a shame to see public schools in Dubbo struggling to staff classrooms while Sydney's private schools are spending big.
One Sydney school, Cranbrook, spent more on a new pool and expanding their fitness and drama facilities ($63.5 million) than the government spent on 2,549 public schools.
"Private schools in Sydney which receive substantial public funding, are splurging on unnecessary vanity projects such as equestrian centres and Scottish castles, while public schools are missing out," she said.
She said she welcomed moves by the state government to increase teacher pay but said "it's time the Prime Minister joined the effort".
"Proper funding would mean more teachers, delivering smaller class sizes. This would allow more one-on-one time for students with complex needs," she said.
