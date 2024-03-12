Man caught with meth, heroin and weed during attempted break-in

A man has been charged with drug and property-related offences following an operation in Central West targeting property-related crime.
Officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District established Operation Boa in January this year, targeting property-related crime in Dubbo and surrounds.
Just after 9:00pm on Monday, March 11, police responded to Macleay Street, Dubbo, following reports a man was allegedly attempting to break-in to a home.
He was arrested and, police will allege, when searched methylamphetamine, heroin, cannabis, cash, prescription medication, drug paraphernalia, and a mobile phone, were found.
The drugs have an estimated potential street value of more than $20,000.
The 49-year-old man was taken to Dubbo Police Station and charged with,
The man was refused bail on Monday at Dubbo Local Court, where he was given conditional bail to reappear at the same court on Wednesday, April 17.
Inquiries under Operation Boa continue.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.