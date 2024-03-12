'It's a bit tricky': Reigning world champion tested on opening day

James Reynolds has played bowls all over the world and now he is gracing the greens in Dubbo.
The current World Bowls Para Pairs Champion is one of several high-profile players who has made the trip to Dubbo for the NSW State Championships which began on March 12.
Arguably the biggest name in action throughout the opening days, Reynolds said it was a privilege to be in the state's central west.
"It's fantastic, it obviously is the first state championships out here," he said.
"Country NSW needs these events, especially in a big town like this. It's great for us but great for the town, it gets people in and helps support the economy."
Reynolds made his Australian debut in 2002 and has gone on to have quite the international career, including a Commonwealth Games bronze medal.
Boasting 54 international appearances to his name, Reynolds is competing in the pairs with Desmond Cross before his attention turns to the singles competition.
North Dubbo RSL Sporties is being used for all of the para competitions due to the synthetic greens and Reynolds said is still getting used to how the surface plays.
"We had a draw in our first game which was pretty difficult," he said.
"We are hoping to win our next few games and make it through to the quarter-finals on Thursday.
"It's a bit tricky, I think the next two games will be easier but in our first game, the pace was constantly changing.
"We are still learning how it works here a little bit."
Sporties is only still fairly young after the site was redeveloped following the Dubbo RSL's purchase of the land and Reynolds has liked what he has seen so far.
"I was just asking about that (the club) because I've never been here before," he said.
"I understand that the RSL bought it a few years ago, you can see how good the greens as well as inside.
"It's been really nice and it's cool."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.