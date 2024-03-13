All of the photos from day one of the Bowls NSW State Championships

Dubbo will be the home to more than 800 bowlers across the next two weeks as the Bowls NSW State Championships got under way on Tuesday.
The two-week event officially started on March 12 with the para pairs competition at North Dubbo RSL Sporties and there was a buzz around the club.
"Today is a really momentous day for our sport," Bowls NSW CEO Tim Rowe said.
"It's the first time that we have taken our state championships regionally in NSW, it's the first time we've taken it to Dubbo so we are really excited by that fact.
"There will be 800 plus competitors across two weeks plus an economic impact of more than $1.5 million for the Dubbo city, it's a massive event."
World champions and Australian representatives will be in action across the tournament which is being held at Sporties, Macquarie Club and Club Dubbo, with the latter to host the finals.
Several local hopefuls are also hoping to become state champions with Anthony Brown among those.
The Dubbo bowler has been busy to start the campaign and Rowe said having the disability categories has added something different to this year's competition.
"It's the first time we've also included the multi-disability categories as part of our state championships," he said.
"Today (Tuesday) is the kick-off for that event and it's an amazing and inclusive event so we are really excited to showcase that over the first few days of these champs."
The competition will finish on March 27.
