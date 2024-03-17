Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Environment

Fives years on from the drought our river is still far from recovery

AH
By Allison Hore
March 18 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Five years on from the region's worst drought in over a century our river system is recovering. But it is still a long way off what it once was.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.