Fives years on from the drought our river is still far from recovery

Five years on from the region's worst drought in over a century our river system is recovering. But it is still a long way off what it once was.
"We nearly lost the entire river from Burrendong Dam right down the system," Mel Gray, water campaigner at the Nature Conservation Foundation, said.
"Our river was nearly completely dry and the thought of how devastating it would be to see dead platypus and dead fish all along the river through Wellington and through Dubbo would have been intolerable.
"But we were nearly there."
Ms Gray is among the environmental campaigners calling on the state and federal governments to remain committed to the Murray Darling Basin Plan and reduce releases from Burrendong dam to make the Macquarie valley more drought resilient.
"The Nature Conservation Council is calling on minister Rose Jackson and minister Penny Sharpe to really consider the way that water is managed out of all the dams in the Darling Barker tributary rivers," she said.
"We'd like to see a drought reserve of four years worth of town water, basic landholder rights, and basic river operation water stay in the dams so that they don't empty at a blistering speed like we saw in 2019."
Bron Powell from Healthy Rivers Dubbo said while it won't be possible to bring the river back to an untouched state, we should be doing all we can to aid its recovery.
"We'll never get our rivers back to how they were before Burrendong Dam and before water was taken out for irrigation... but it is about restoring them as much as possible with the water that we've now got," she said.
"It is about working out what is sustainable for the river and managing that water the best we can to keep ecosystems alive and to keep places like the Macquarie Marshes surviving."
The Macquarie Marshes - located 100 kilometres outside Warren - is one of the largest remaining semi-permanent inland wetlands in south-eastern Australia.
Parts of the marshes were so dry during the drought it caught fire in October 2019.
"We lost an incredible amount of wildlife downstream of Warren and into the marshes and the marshes caught on fire and there were fish kills all over the place and we were months off losing this river," Ms Gray said.
She said even before the drought the health of the river system had been in decline.
"We're seeing 90 per cent of native fish populations plummet in the last 100 years. We've seen 90 per cent of water birds over the long-term crash over a similar period of time," she said.
"And that's because the heartbeat of the river, that regular pulse, those regular flows is missing."
In 2023 a Productivity Commission review of the Murray-Darling Basin Plan confirmed it was unlikely to meet its original water recovery targets at current buying levels.
The report said federal governments had failed to meet water-saving targets since 2018 and would have to purchase more water from irrigators to achieve healthy environmental outflows.
Between 2014 and 2023, the federal government purchased 38.2 gigalitres more water from the Macquarie Valley than was needed as per Murray Darling Basin Plan targets.
This has led to calls from some local councils and farming bodies to return water to the catchment.
"We've already suffered through 10 years of over-recovery, which has been recognised by past federal water ministers, the Murray-Darling Basin Authority and other agencies which all agree the water needs to be returned," Warren Shire Council mayor Milton Quigley said.
"It's unfair and unreasonable that our small communities shoulder the burden for other valleys in the Murray-Darling Basin that have not contributed their fair share to the plan.
"Why should our town's economic and social viability be put further at risk than could be reasonably expected?"
Member for the Parkes electorate Mark Coulton joined them in their call.
"Water Minister Tanya Plibersek has indicated that she has no intention of returning over-recovered water back into production which is very concerning for Basin communities in my electorate," he said.
"Communities in the northern Basin have already been gutted by water buybacks and the over-recovery of water.
"They've done more than their fair share of the heavy lifting and cannot afford to lose any more productive water - water that is used to grow the crops that help feed our country."
Ms Gray said with the Murray-Darling Basin Authority set to review the plan in 2026, now is the time to have these critical conversations.
"We've got to keep looking forward because even the basin plan was a compromised position," she said.
"Now we know that the weather is getting warmer, there's gonna be more frequent severe droughts, the floods are gonna be more severe but further away.
"So it's more critical now than ever that all stakeholders prioritise returning water to First Nations people and making sure that the rules can and making sure that the rules can manage, can take into account climate change."
