Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

'Humour and compassion': Mick O'Shea spent 75 years working and resolving conflicts

By Staff Reporters
Updated March 12 2024 - 12:01pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For 75 years Mick O'Shea left an indelible mark on the labour movement and the communities he served.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.