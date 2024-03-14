Flying high: Air Link celebrates 50 years of service in the region

Air Link - Dubbo's local airline - is celebrating 50 years of taking to the sky.
Established in February 1974 by Olaf Weyand as an aircraft charter operator, the airline has become an integral part of regional transportation, fostering community support and connectivity in the NSW outback.
Air Link was transformed under the stewardship of Dubbo local David Miller who acquired the company in 1989 and grew operations to include scheduled passenger services that commenced in 1991 after Hazelton Airlines sold off their western NSW routes.
David Millers vision saw the local airline flying a Beech 1900D turbo-prop aircraft between Sydney and Dubbo with connections to Cobar, Bourke, Brewarrina, Coonamble, Walgett and Lighting Ridge.
Regional Express purchased Air Link in 2005 and continued to operate the airline under the Air Link brand until 2018 when REX sold Air Link to current owners, Sydney based company Aviation Logistics.
Aviation Logistics Executive Directors, Matthew Kline and Mark Wardrop, were in Dubbo last week to pay tribute to the previous owners and thank the people of western NSW for their support over the past five decades.
Mr Kline said that Air Link was proud to have re-established scheduled flights between Dubbo, Bourke, Walgett and Lightning Ridge almost five years ago.
"As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, I would like to acknowledge the ongoing support we have received from the people of Dubbo, Walgett, Lightning Ridge, Bourke and many other regional towns that we fly to," he said.
"After taking ownership of Air Link in 2018, we made a promise to the people of western NSW that we would deliver reliable air services connecting Bourke, Walgett and Lightning Ridge with Dubbo and we are proud to have delivered on this promise whilst winning back the trust and respect of local people."
Mr Kline said the flights would not be possible without the support of the Far North West Joint Organisation, local councils and the NSW Government.
"We look forward to continuing our work with all levels of government to ensure these services continue well into the future," he said.
"Since 2019 we have expanded our aircraft charter operations to provide the people of western NSW with greater choice when it comes to the types of aircraft available, we have continued to build our aircraft maintenance business and we have also established a base for aeromedical transfer services through sister company AirMed."
Mr Wardrop - Air Link's Chief Pilot - said that over the last 50 years Air Link has always been here to support people living and working in western NSW.
"As the current owners of Air Link we are extremely honoured to carry on the legacy of this local icon through the delivery of safe and reliable air services that are vital in connecting western NSW to regional centres and our large cities," he said.
"Over the past 5 years we have worked hard to not only re-introduce scheduled flights between Bourke, Walgett, Lightning Ridge and Dubbo, we have also supported western NSW communities in times of need."
Mr Wardrop said as they celebrate 50 years of service they have had time to reflect on the significant moments over the years.
"In the 2022 floods we mobilised additional aircraft to ensure isolated towns remained connected by air to receive the supplies and support they needed, while another highlight is our work with Taronga Western Plain Zoo flying native animals and zoo staff to remote release sites as part of Taronga Zoo's conservation efforts," he said.
"At the other end of the spectrum we have also faced major challenges including multiple COVID lock downs throughout 2020 and 2021, where we were one of the only airlines in Australia to maintain continuous operations to ensure local transport needs were met."
