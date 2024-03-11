'There is a bit of pressure': Excitement of home state titles building for Brown

Roughly 32 years ago, Anthony Brown took to the bowling greens for the first time.
Little did he know then, the impact the sport would have on his life.
A game stereo-typically played by older people, Brown said his entrance into lawn bowls was through a family connection.
"I started as a junior, I got into it through my family," he said.
"My dad, he was the president of Dubbo City Bowling Club back in the day so that's where I started.
"I've been at West Dubbo now since 1995."
Now the bowls manager at Club Dubbo, Brown has made a career of the sport he loves.
However, he will put those responsibilities aside this week when the Bowls NSW State Championships begins.
Brown has Achondroplasia, more commonly known as dwarfism which allows him to qualify for the para state championships which will begin the 15-day event.
Set to play in the para opens and multi-disability pairs, the Dubbo local admitted there are a few butterflies ahead of the tournament.
"I'm feeling good and probably a little bit of pressure," he said.
"Just because I am involved as an administrator and player. There is a bit of pressure there."
For the first time, the para bowlers will feature at the same tournament as able-bodied competitors, something Brown believes will be beneficial for the sport as a whole.
"It will be unreal, for some of the bowlers who haven't seen para players in action they will get an understand of how they play," he said.
"Some of them can beat the more able people playing, we've got a World Champion playing in James Reynolds who is a current Jackaroos member.
"He'll be the one to beat."
It's somewhat of a foreign place for Brown but he has been hard at work catching up.
"It's a home ground advantage as they say," he said.
"Especially with the para tournament on synthetic, over the last six weeks, I have been over there once or twice a week practising.
"They are different to the grass greens, after the para championships I will play in the mixed pairs."
Sporties, Club Dubbo and Macquarie Club will all host the tournament over two weeks.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.