Whitney Cup TOTW | Knaggs goes big as the regular season comes to an end

Only three teams remain in the RSL Whitney Cup after the regular season came to an end on Saturday with one-day matches played.
Due to last weekend's washout, all six first grade sides took to the field for the first time and CYMS led by Ben Knaggs scored a comfortable win at No.3 Oval.
Knaggs made his maiden first grade century on Saturday in impressive fashion before the Cougars did the job with the ball.
Over at No.1 Oval, RSL Colts easily accounted for Macquarie after they scored a massive win heading into the finals series.
Rugby's Jack Kempston got his side off to a fast start but Newtown was too good in their match at No.2 Oval as a few veterans stood up.
Next weekend RSL Colts will face Newtown in the semi-final for a spot in the decider against CYMS.
Team of the week
Kempston has featured several times in this column throughout the season and he was at again on Saturday.
The Rugby opener made 74 from just 40 balls, in a knock which included seven fours and five sixes.
Unfortunately, for Kempston, he didn't have much support until later in his innings.
At one point on Saturday, Kempston was hitting the Newtown veteran all over No.2 Oval.
However, it was Skinner who got the last laugh.
Yet another regular member of this column, Skinner's bowling figures of 0/53 from six overs was a rarity but he spent valuable time at the crease making 42 not out to seal the win for Newtown.
When CYMS were 5/105, you could see the Cougars throwing away a possible big total but Knaggs made sure it wasn't the case.
Leading from the front, the CYMS skipper has been a little bit light on runs this season but managed to cash in on Saturday, making a fine 101 not out.
Knaggs hit four fours and seven sixes during his time at the crease, facing just 74 balls.
He's been Rugby's best player in second grade all season and Murphy returned to the top grade for the last round.
The Rugby veteran made a fine 30 from 37 balls before he was removed by Ali Mumtaz.
With his side in a bit of trouble at 6/68, the Newtown skipper came to the crease and got stuck in.
French's 31 not out was massive for the Tigers as they comfortably chased down Rugby's 125 total.
The wicket-keeper managed to hit three fours and six during his innings.
Newtown were without Steve Skinner on Saturday and Parmar made the most of his opportunity with the ball.
The left-armer took 4/26 from his eight overs as Newtown took down Rugby.
With a two-day match next weekend, expect Parmar to get through plenty of overs against RSL.
He didn't get an opportunity to bat on Saturday but Taylor showed signs of his best with the ball.
The first grade veteran took 4/15 from his eight overs to destroy Macquarie's top order.
Purse is the unsung hero of the CYMS bowling attack but just keeps doing the right things when he gets his chance.
The Western Zone representative took 3/26 from his eight overs.
In his debut season in the top grade, Hunt didn't miss a beat.
The teenage leg-spinner was at it again on Saturday and took 3/18 from six overs.
It was a special day for his family as well with younger brother, Austin making his first grade debut for CYMS.
Similar to Taylor, Semmler showed all his class in a strong showing ahead of the finals.
Semmler picked up 4/36 from eight overs and took the wicket of Jason Green.
It wasn't Macquarie's day at all but Green still should hold his head high.
Against the impressive RSL Colts batting lineup, Green took 3/27 from his eight overs and managed to dismiss Greg Buckley along with Marty Jeffrey.
