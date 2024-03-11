'We've been on a bit of a journey': Business ideas flow at two-day workshop

A group of Dubbo Indigenous high school students have learnt what it takes to start their own business after a two-day workshop.
Several students from Dubbo College South Campus made it through the two-day course which brought several interesting business ideas to the floor.
"Ultimately, the program is about helping young people to see setting up a business as a possible future for themselves," program facilitator Frank Newman said.
"In the two days we aren't going to set up a business but we've been on a bit of a journey.
"The kids have come with some really good ideas and if they don't have one now then they might later."
From NBA stores to stockbrokers, the students had colourful ideas and had the chance to learn from one of Dubbo's very own business owners.
Native Secrets co-founder Phil Thompson assisted Mr Newman in delivering the program and he was happy to help out.
"It's always to sort of give back, we've been through the trials and tribulations,"
"It's nice to share those stories and it's good for me to reflect on what it was like when we first started out.
"It's good for me to share those lessons."
Founded in 2014, Native Secrets has become a fast-growing and has seen Mr Thompson share his story multiple times.
Now helping the next generation, Mr Newman said they were lucky to have someone with his history to help.
"We wanted to get a local business owner here and someone who is a bit of an inspiration to talk about it," he said.
"He is giving real-world experiences but acting as a cultural mentor as well.
"It's so important to have him in the room and talking about things. It's real-world experiences both in the business world and culturally."
Funded by the state government, the Invest in Yourself workshops were designed to help Indigenous students learn a wide variety of training and employment options as well as fundamentals to starting their own business.
