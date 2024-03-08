Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

ViewJobs puts regional jobs on the map

By Elizabeth Habermann
Updated March 8 2024 - 1:20pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Digital start-up ViewJobs is set to revolutionise job hunting and recruitment across regional Australia.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.