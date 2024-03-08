ViewJobs puts regional jobs on the map

Digital start-up ViewJobs is set to revolutionise job hunting and recruitment across regional Australia.
Launched this week at ViewJobs.com.au and powered by the ACM network of news websites serving regional Australia's key population centres, the digital platform is Australia's first dedicated employment marketplace connecting job-seekers to career and lifestyle opportunities in the regions.
You can access ViewJobs via the Daily Liberal's homepage at dailyliberal.com.au. Or go to ViewJobs.com.au
ViewJobs founder and managing director Lewis Romano said the online job listings platform and its map-based search function addressed the growing demand for skills beyond the major metropolitan cities.
"There is a huge demand for skills in regional Australia yet there is no mainstream dedicated regional marketplace," Mr Romano said.
"We want to solve this problem and point of frustration for employers who currently have no widely adopted, dedicated solution to attract and reach new employees."
Mr Romano said 35 per cent of Australia's online job advertisements over the past year had been for opportunities in regional areas.
And those estimated 100,000 "positions vacant" listings by regional employers had grown by 10 per cent while metropolitan job ads had declined by five per cent over the same period.
"At ViewJobs.com.au people can view career opportunities based on location with an equally important emphasis on promoting the region where these jobs are," Mr Romano said.
"The search experience is intuitive for users who can explore opportunities for career progression in a way that's pleasant, simple and enjoyable."
ViewJobs is a joint venture between ACM, the publisher of this masthead, and Mr Romano, the co-founder of successful digital start-ups SpotJobs and Credit Clear.
Developed over the past 12 months by a small team of specialists in online marketplaces, recruitment, technology and education, ViewJobs.com.au aims to connect skilled people looking for a new career and a "sea change" or "tree change" lifestyle opportunity with regional employers searching for top talent.
For job-seekers, the platform's intuitive search function will bring together useful information about the job and where it's located, including cost-of-living indicators such as the local area's real estate market, schools, day care and public transport.
"We will showcase information that previously hasn't been available in one central resource which can help stimulate relocation," Mr Romano said.
Through its partnership with ACM, ViewJobs would be able to reach 8 million people a month across the regions, expanding the opportunities for both job-seekers and employers listing jobs.
The platform was also developing generative AI tools to help write resumes, job descriptions and company profiles.
Find your next job and a new lifestyle at ViewJobs.com.au or click on the "Jobs" section at the top of our website, dailyliberal.com.au.
