'Dougie was failed by Dubbo hospital': Inquest comes to a close

An inquest into the death of an Indigenous man after he was misdiagnosed and discharged from a regional hospital has drawn to a close.
For two weeks deputy state coroner Erin Kennedy has heard evidence detailing the final days of 36-year-old Kamilaroi Dunghutti man Ricky Hampson Jr, known to family and friends as Dougie.
Mr Hampson Jr died on a friend's living room floor on August 16, 2021, after two lacerated ulcers he was suffering from went untreated by Dubbo hospital.
Speaking to media outside Dubbo court ahead of the final day of the inquest, Ricky Hampson Sr said hearing the list of failures that killed his son has been "painful".
"I've had to sit quietly in the court while they talk about the misdiagnosis mistakes and sloppy medical care they gave my son, but now I'm not gonna be quiet," he said.
"Dougie was failed by the system, failed by Dubbo Base Hospital, failed by the people whose responsibility it was to look after him and keep him safe."
Mr Hampson Jr presented to Dubbo hospital on the evening of August 14, 2021, with extreme pain after feeling something "pop" inside him.
The senior emergency department doctor on shift that night wrongly diagnosed Mr Hampson Jr with a marijuana related condition, despite not examining him or taking any medical history.
He was sent home from hospital the next morning and died less than 24 hours later.
Mr Hampson Sr said the loss has taken a toll on his family.
"Dougie lit up our lives and the lives of everyone around him. He was the life of the party, the light of every celebration. Now that night is gone. We're left in the darkness," he said.
"You could ask anyone that knew Dougie well, and they will tell you what a kind, softhearted, generous man. He was a strong, brave, little Koori boy who grew up to be a strong, caring father, brother, and son.
"But as strong and brave as he was and as warm and as caring as he was and as loud as he could be when he needed help, no one heard him."
He welcomed a recommendation from counsel assisting the coroner Simmeon Beckett that the doctor responsible for the misdiagnosis, Dr Sokol Nushaj, be referred to the Healthcare Complaints Commission.
Mr Beckett said Dr Nushaj's conduct during Mr Hampson Jr's stay may have failed to meet professional standards as he had made an unfounded diagnosis, failed to properly investigate the systems and did not record check ups or administration of drugs.
"This is what accountability looks like and what my family have been looking for. But it must go further than this," Mr Hampson Sr said.
"The past two weeks have taught me that when it comes to the treatment of First Nations people in the healthcare system, it's broken.
"Dougie's death should be a reminder that this healthcare system desperately needs changes... we have to make it better."
When the coroner returns her report, she is also expected to find Mr Hampson Jr could have been treated if he was properly diagnosed, that the care he received at the hospital was not to an adequate standard and that his race likely impacted his treatment.
She is also expected to make a number of recommendations to the Western NSW Local Health District about how they can better help Indigenous patients.
Deputy state coroner Kennedy is expected to hand down her findings on April 19, 2024.
