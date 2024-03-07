'We can't get you back, but we can save the next life': Family pays tribute

The family of an Indigenous man who died after discharge from a regional hospital has paid an emotional tribute to him before a coronial inquest.
Lydia Chatfield, the mother of Kamilaroi Dunghutti man Ricky Hampson Jr, broke down into tears as she told the court of the "heartbreak" his untimely death caused her family.
"Losing a son... I can't accept that he's gone. I know he's gone in my mind, but in my heart I have to keep him alive," she said, dabbing her eyes with a tissue.
"I hope that another mother will never, ever have to go through what I'm going through."
Before her on the bar table sat red and white flowers and a candle. A large portrait of Mr Hampson Jr and a didgeridoo stood beside it.
"It just breaks me... I don't know what else to say. It took 14 hours for Dougie to come into this world and 19 hours for him to go."
Mr Hampson Jr, known to family and friends as Dougie, was 36-years-old when he died on a friend's living room floor after two lacerated ulcers he was suffering from went untreated.
"He was meant to walk into the dreamtime as an aged and frail man, warm in his bed surrounded by his loved ones," his sister Anita Chatfield said.
"Instead, he was a young man who died alone in unimaginable pain and suffering.
"I feel like I have a weight placed on my shoulders I can never shake."
Mr Hampson Jr presented to the Dubbo hospital emergency room on August 14, 2021, complaining of "10 out of 10" pain after feeling a popping sensation. The cause of his pain was not properly explored and he was wrongly diagnosed with a marijuana-induced condition.
He was sent home from hospital the next morning and died less than 24 hours later.
The senior emergency room doctor who made the diagnosis now admits there was "no proper basis" for it.
"Since the 16th of August 2021 we have never been the same... the last two and a half years have been hell. I never got to say goodbye or see my son before burial," Ricky Hampson Sr told the court.
"It wasn't easy getting answers about what happened in those 19 hours."
Over the two-week coronial inquest into Mr Hampson Jr's death, the court heard from staff on shift at the hospital during his stay, senior hospital executives and a family friend who found him on the day he died.
"The last time I got to speak to dad he told me once all this COVID-19 died down and once everything was in the clear he would come home," the father-of-eight's oldest daughter said, emotional.
"We can only hope after all this you get the justice you deserve, even though we can't get you back we can save the next life."
She said she was grateful for the apologies of the doctor who misdiagnosed her father and from the health district. She said her father wouldn't want his children to "live with hate" or "live in the past".
"We will live every day to make you proud," she said, flanked by her siblings, all decorated with traditional face paint.
Mr Hampson Sr said the family have campaigned "tirelessly" for an inquest since the death.
"Dougie hated hospitals... I feel the same way. Our people live in fear of hospitals... We have this fear because hospitals and other institutions continue to create this fear in us.
"We know of family members and other First Nations people who have lost their lives in hospitals."
Ms Chatfield said she will not let her brother "become a statistic" and she hopes Dubbo hospital and NSW Health will take on board any recommendations made by presiding justice Deputy State Coroner Erin Kennedy.
"If love could have saved him he would have lived forever," Ms Chatfield said.
The inquest into the death of Ricky Hampson Jr will conclude at Dubbo court on Friday, March 8.
