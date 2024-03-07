Ten ladies recognised for International Women's Day

I wear a few hats! Primarily I am a Breath work Facilitator and Nutrition Consultant. I previously spent 18 years helping kids as a Speech Pathologist, but I saw how much food and stress played a role in the well-being of kids and parents. I also came to see in my own life how the health and well-being of the mother really impacts the whole family and even community around them. So I knew that to heal our kids we need to heal our mums and so that's why I made a shift to doing what I am now. My overall aim is to teach people about their bodies, how they tick; to tune into their bodies; about the importance of food as I truly believe food is medicine; and about the breath, such a vital part of our body that we often overlook but that can make the biggest shifts in our well-being. On top of helping people to breathe effectively and regulate their nervous system, breath work is a form of body work, so it can help us to shift emotions or traumas (little or big) from the body to help us to be able to move forward in our lives. I am also lucky enough to work with other incredible women in the community - Dr Maddi Ryan (local Chiropractor and University Teacher) and I run workshops teaching kids and parents about their nervous system (another vital & often overlooked part of the body), we are hoping to run these workshops in schools too in the near future. While Dr. Mitzi Liddle (Clinical Psychologist) and I run Inner Child Workshops to help people understand how childhood events can still impact them now as adults and help them release these stored memories and emotions from the body.