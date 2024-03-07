Ten ladies recognised for International Women's Day

For International Women's Day, The Exchange has recognised 10 women for their continued dedication to the community.
The Exchange manager Kate O'Shaughnessy said the event - which was held on Sunday, March 3 - was a brilliant way to hear stories of our local women who make the unseen impact in our community.
"We couldn't have asked for better weather or a better group of men and women to share the day with," she said.
The Daily Liberal reached out to Chantelle Medley who was recognised as a Women's Health Advocate for her work as a breath work facilitator and nutrition consultant.
How did it feel to be recognised for International Women's Day?
It was really unexpected and I felt so honoured to be recognised, especially alongside all the other amazing women. I really love what I do, I love providing services that can help people and that's why I do it, but to be recognised for it and the impact it is having on others lives was a beautiful bonus. To think that I had made such an impact on someones life that they felt called to nominate me was really indescribable.
You were nominated for being a Women's Health Advocate - do you feel passionate about it?
Haha yes! Sometimes too much!! I have spent most of my life feeling for want of a better word, blah. I battled anxiety, depression, poor self esteem and health issues my whole life and I used to self soothe with food or alcohol. I used to really struggle to deal with my kids' emotions. I was in constant burn out and overwhelm and I used to shame myself for this. I used to not prioritise my health or well-being, instead putting everyone before me. So I've been on the other side and know how low you can feel. Now being on the other side I also know how amazing you can feel and how much better life can get, and I am so passionate about helping other women walk that path. I want women to know you don't have to feel like you are just surviving, I want them to thrive!
Can you tell me about the work you do?
I wear a few hats! Primarily I am a Breath work Facilitator and Nutrition Consultant. I previously spent 18 years helping kids as a Speech Pathologist, but I saw how much food and stress played a role in the well-being of kids and parents. I also came to see in my own life how the health and well-being of the mother really impacts the whole family and even community around them. So I knew that to heal our kids we need to heal our mums and so that's why I made a shift to doing what I am now. My overall aim is to teach people about their bodies, how they tick; to tune into their bodies; about the importance of food as I truly believe food is medicine; and about the breath, such a vital part of our body that we often overlook but that can make the biggest shifts in our well-being. On top of helping people to breathe effectively and regulate their nervous system, breath work is a form of body work, so it can help us to shift emotions or traumas (little or big) from the body to help us to be able to move forward in our lives. I am also lucky enough to work with other incredible women in the community - Dr Maddi Ryan (local Chiropractor and University Teacher) and I run workshops teaching kids and parents about their nervous system (another vital & often overlooked part of the body), we are hoping to run these workshops in schools too in the near future. While Dr. Mitzi Liddle (Clinical Psychologist) and I run Inner Child Workshops to help people understand how childhood events can still impact them now as adults and help them release these stored memories and emotions from the body.
Why do you love it?
I just really love seeing people thrive and I love seeing the flow-on-effect that has on the people around them when they do. I love empowering women to be the hero of their own story. I am just there as a guide, to provide information, tools and services for people to learn about their bodies and make the shifts they need to feel empowered, strong and healthy. Watching them achieve that is such an incredibly proud feeling. I also really love seeing the impact that it has on future generations. To see kids feeling safe to feel their emotions and know how to express them appropriately, to use their voice, to be themselves, kids who grow up loving good food, who listen to their bodies and what makes them feel good or not. I often think about what the future will be like with a generation of kids raised in this way & it's really exciting.
How did you get into it?
Having had health and mental health issues my whole life, and then becoming a mum to five kids who also had their own health and mental health challenges, I tried a LOT and I learnt a lot about what works and didn't work for us. But seeing how much eating real food and living a low tox lifestyle made such an impact on our own health and well-being, and the difference is truly incredible. I wanted to share it with the world. However, I then realised that food wasn't the only part to the picture, that you can eat all the good food in the world, but if you are still stressed and dysregulated then that will be undoing any good you are doing. Which is how I got into breath work. Being an over-thinker I struggled with meditation, but breath work helped me to instantly shift out of my health and into my body and I felt the most amazing sense of calm. It was probably the first time I ever remember feeling calm and regulated. I spent years in counselling but one breath work session and I was finally able to shift things that had been holding onto for years and years. Again, seeing the power of this I knew I had to share it with the world. It's crazy how we think we need all these extra synthetic and expensive things to heal, when we have what we need within us and around us. It doesn't have to be hard and that's what I want to share with people.
Is there anyone you would like to thank?
There's too many to name really. I am so grateful for my husband, kids, family, friends and every single person who has supported me along the way, no more or less than each other and I wouldn't want to single anyone out because I would be too worried I would forget someone and they are all equal to me. They know who they are and I am extremely grateful to all of you. Though I will thank Dr. Mitzi Liddle and Dr. Maddi Ryan, as I have had so much fun working with them and learnt a lot along the way, they are incredible in their own right and I am honoured to be able to work with them. I also want to thank Charnie Tuckey who nominated me for the award and is doing her own incredible things in the community.
