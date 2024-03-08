'Lifts you up': Kristen's journey from anxiety to environmental stewardship

Kristen Coady was suffering anxiety around 10 years ago when she decided she needed to be around trees more.
A food wholesale worker at the time, Ms Coady felt a mid-life crisis looming, and her mind felt the pull of the wild.
The Dubbo resident was keen on hiking and camping on her weekends, so she decided to embark on a career change, beginning with an environmental science and management degree.
"It was just one of those things, where I was thinking a lot about what I liked to do with my time and what environments made me the happiest," Ms Coady told the Daily Liberal.
"I really enjoyed being in the bush, and visiting the forests and riding my bike through them. And I thought, wouldn't it be great if I could spend my working days in these places that I love, and put some effort into taking care of them and promoting them."
Ms Coady's studied part time for six years while working and having kids. When she graduated, a job came up, and she was lucky enough to be employed in a position she's "loved" ever since.
Ms Coady is a land access officer for the Forestry Corporation, and this International Women's Day - Friday, March 8 - she is calling on other women to put themselves and their careers first.
Ms Coady conducts pest and weed management of NSW state forests, from the Queensland border right down to the Victorian border and anything west of Bathurst, and also manages any issues arising from neighbours who own land bordering the forest.
"My job is basically looking after the stewardship of the forest," she said.
She manages people with permits to graze in the forests, as well as those who want to build mountain bike trails. There are also people bird watching, teams conducting research, and enthusiasts hunting, and all of this needs to be managed.
Over summer, Ms Coady and her team mates don firefighting hats when the need arises.
"We get stuck right in, pretty much - if there's a fire that breaks out on our estate, we drop everything and attend to that," she said.
Just as important is managing the well-being of the forests themselves.
"We have to make sure that the forests stay healthy, that they're not impacted too much by pests and weed incursions and that the biodiversity stays at a nice, high level," Ms Coady said.
"But also we're managing the forest for timber production, so it's a really tricky thing to balance, but it's a good challenge."
Ms Coady spends around 80 per cent of her time in the office and the other 20 per cent is treasured time in nature.
"We've got about half a million hectares of forest that we look after, about 207 forests, and they're all the cypress and ironbark forests out west," she said.
Being out in these forests in summer is magnificent, and can also feel quite harsh.
"Sometimes it can feel like there's a billion trees and still nowhere to find shade," Ms Coady said.
"Once you're in there and you're listening to the birds and looking at all the different trees, it can look like a bit of a monoculture sometimes.
"But there's such a variety of plants and animals and I really just like looking at the big trees that grow in there and all the life that they sustain."
Ms Coady used to escape to the forest for her mental health, and now she works there.
"If you've got anxiety or whatever, you spend a couple of days in the forest and it lifts you up," she said.
Forestry is traditionally a male-dominated industry but almost half the organisation's senior leaders are women, along with around a quarter of the workforce.
