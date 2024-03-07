Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

'A significant amount of drugs' found as police target criminal gang

By Tom Barber
Updated March 7 2024 - 3:08pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Four people have been arrested following an investigation into drug supply in the state's Central West.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.