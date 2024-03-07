'A significant amount of drugs' found as police target criminal gang

Four people have been arrested following an investigation into drug supply in the state's Central West.
In September 2022, detectives attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District established Strike Force Summit to investigate the supply of drugs in Dubbo and the surrounding areas.
Following extensive inquiries, strike force officers - assisted by the Dog Unit - executed seven search warrants at homes in Dubbo, Narromine, Geurie, and Peak Hill from 7am on March 6.
Crime Manager for Orana Mid-Western Police District Detective Chief Inspector Paul Stephens said the four people are believed to be part of a criminal group.
"As a result of the search warrant they are in the process of being charged with being part of a criminal group, supplying prohibited drugs, firearms offences and property offences," he said.
"A significant amount of drugs were located, approximately $25,000 in cash and a taser.
"They are in the process of being charged and I envisage their bail will be refused and appear in Dubbo Local Court tomorrow (March 9)."
More than an ounce of meth was seized with approximately 400 grams of ketamine.
Further inquiries in relation to one other person are being conducted by police.
As part of Strike Force Summit, several arrests have been made over the last 12 months, something Chief Inspector Stephens said is a big step forward.
"It is always a success," he said.
"It's been part of an ongoing operation we've had going for the last 12 months, it's good to see some results."
A man - aged 37 and a woman aged 36 - were arrested at a home in Macquarie Street, Dubbo.
A 38-year-old man was arrested at a home in Boyd Avenue, Dubbo.
A 22-year-old woman was arrested at a home in Fitzroy Street.
They were all taken to Dubbo Police Station.
