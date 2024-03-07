Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Education

'We need to be doing everything we can': Minister addresses teacher shortage

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated March 8 2024 - 8:43am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The NSW Minister for Education is confident the two multi-million dollar upgrades to a pair of Dubbo schools can help attract teachers to the bush.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020. If you've got a story feel free to flick me a message tom.barber@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.