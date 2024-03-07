'We need to be doing everything we can': Minister addresses teacher shortage

The NSW Minister for Education is confident the two multi-million dollar upgrades to a pair of Dubbo schools can help attract teachers to the bush.
Amid a teacher shortage across regional NSW and the state as a whole, minister for education Prue Car was in Dubbo on Wednesday to officially announce funding for Orana Heights and South Dubbo Public Schools.
While both schools will be receiving new facilities, Ms Car said she is hoping teachers will look to move to the country if their potential workplaces are up to scratch.
"I just spoke to a range of principals in the Dubbo area and one of the main points of concern was the teacher shortage that the whole of NSW is tackling," she said.
"It is worse in rural and regional NSW, we need to be doing everything we can to attract teachers to regional towns.
"That includes making more of them permanent and giving them a once-in-a-generation pay rise which we have done as well as giving them new facilities.
"Teachers have a right to work in first-class classrooms delivering their expert knowledge to local kids."
In January 2024, the NSW Teachers Federation urged the government to assist in attracting teachers after almost 2000 positions were left unfilled.
"The full scale of the teacher shortage has been laid bare, with the state suffering from the corrosive consequences of the coalition's wage cap," Acting President of the NSW Teachers Federation, Henry Rajendra said.
"Addressing the teacher shortage must be the highest priority of the Minns Government to give our students the best public education they deserve.
"The Government cannot ignore the fundamental factors that have contributed to the teacher shortages. Work must continue to ensure teacher salaries are competitive and unmanageable workloads and insecure employment are addressed. This includes the urgent need for the Premier to deliver on his election promise to cut teachers' admin hours.
"The previous government failed across all these areas and remains responsible for the teacher shortages across NSW public schools. It is now up to the Minns Government to focus on the work necessary to restore the attractiveness of the profession.
"NSW public schools must also be fully funded to 100 per cent of the Schooling Resource Standard (SRS), which is the minimum level agreed to as necessary for meeting student needs over a decade ago.
"The Albanese government needs to ensure it doesn't fall short of providing this crucial funding to NSW."
The new works have not got a timeline of completion.
