Meet tomorrow's leaders: Here's our school leaders in Dubbo for 2024

If these are the future leaders of our country, the future looks bright.
Check out the school captains and vice captains, as well as some sport captains and prefects of the schools around the local region.
These students have been elected by peers to represent and lead them throughout the next four terms.
Did you miss the kindergarten classes of 2024? Check out who's taking big steps with tiny feet here.
A lot of these students are in year six and year 12, so enjoying their final year of primary and high school respectively.
See all the energetic faces in the gallery above.
These photos will be in the print edition on Friday, March 8.
Each year the Daily Liberal captures the smiling faces of the new kindergarten kids in the region as they embark on their big school journey.
