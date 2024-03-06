Funding extended for 'unique' domestic violence service

A local neighbourhood centre will be able to continue to support women escaping family violence thanks to an extension of funding.
The NSW government has agreed to fund a Women's Safety Coordinator role at the Dubbo Neighbourhood Centre.
The coordinator will deliver services to women and children experiencing domestic and family violence.
Dubbo Neighbourhood Centre CEO Michelle Redden said the funding has helped the organisation to hire an Aboriginal coordinator.
"This position is unique to our community, providing culturally sensitive counselling and advocacy support to women who have experienced domestic and family violence," Ms Redden said.
Regional health minister Ryan Park said the funding will ensure Indigenous women and families continue to have access to the critical counselling provided by the coordinator.
"This position, within the Dubbo Neighbourhood Centre, will play an important role in the prevention, early intervention, healing and recovery of local women and their families," Mr Park said.
"[It] will have a particular focus on supporting safety for Aboriginal women and will enhance the Dubbo Neighbourhood Centre's Aboriginal Family Wellbeing and Violence Prevention Program."
Indigenous affairs minister David Harris said Aboriginal the coordinator would provide "holistic and whole of community care" and facilitate access to health services for all Aboriginal community members.
"Strong local coordination is so important to healing and recovery for women and families who are experiencing domestic and family violence and I'm confident this role will support vital whole of community care," Mr Harris said.
The announcement comes ahead of International Women's Day on Friday, March 8.
Minister for the prevention of domestic violence and sexual assault Jodie Harrison welcomed the investment.
"Family and domestic violence affects the physical, psychological and social health of many women and children throughout the state," Ms Harrison said.
"Positions like these are at the heart of our work to prevent and respond to domestic and family violence."
