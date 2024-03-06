'It's like one big family': Former QLD Cup forward returns home for 2024 season

A chance to get out of the big smoke and return to the footy field was massive for Jack Quinn in his return to Dubbo.
The St John's junior has spent time with the Penrith Panthers, Mackay Cutters and Mounties in recent seasons before an ACL injury ruled him out of the 2023 season.
It's often players may return home with the idea of playing footy but it isn't the case for Quinn.
"Not really, it was a chance to get out of Sydney," he said of returning home for footy.
"I've started some work locally and spent a bit of time with Mum and Dad."
A talented forward, Quinn spent time with the Panthers in the under-age system before returning to Dubbo.
COVID-19 outbreaks in major cities sent a lot of people to regional areas and the CYMS forward was no different.
With no Group 11 competition played in 2020, CYMS opted to join the President's Cup and Quinn jumped at the opportunity to reunite with a number of familiar faces.
"I'm very keen, I'm excited to be home," he said
"I played with (Dubbo) CYMS during the President's Cup in 2020 and I just felt at home.
"I made the move home at the end of last year and I'm just excited for the season to get started."
Coming off first grade and reserve grade premierships last year, Quinn has liked what he has seen from top to bottom and immediately felt welcomed back.
"The club is on fire," he said.
"The expectations they set (are high), training has been hard but that is to be expected.
"I'm just learning from everyone, it's like one big family from the staff to all of the players. You can see their success from past years and previous seasons."
Of CYMS' premiership-winning starting 17, nine of them featured in the President's Cup during COVID.
The likes of Jarryn Powyer, Ben Marlin and Billy Sing will have Quinn joining them in a formidable forward pack.
"There are a fair few familiar faces," he said.
"They were good times during President's Cup and it will be good to run around with those boys again."
Having kept an eye on the new Peter McDonald Premiership since its inception in 2022, the CYMS forward admitted he has been impressed by the standard and believes it could be the closest competition yet.
"It will be good, I think the Group 10 sides have been bolstered up as well," he said.
"(Jake) Grace from Forbes, I've heard he has been one of the leading front-rowers so I think it will be a competitive competition."
The battle for spots in Shawn Townsend's side for round one is still and well truly on, but Quinn looks likely to slot into the hole left by Chanse Burgess.
Nevertheless, he hasn't got a clue of what position plays this season.
"I don't know yet, I'm just happy to support the team and play footy again," he said.
