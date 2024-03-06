Panthers name Central West junior ahead of blockbuster round one clash

Blayney Bears junior Liam Henry has retained his spot in the Penrith Panthers line-up.
Henry has been named on the bench for the three-time defending premiers as they kick-off their 2024 NRL season with a blockbuster clash.
They will face Melbourne Storm at AAMI Park on Friday, March 8.
Henry was named on the bench for Penrith in their last outing, a 16-12 loss in the World Club Challenge against Wigan Warriors.
He saw 27 minutes of action against the Super League champions while Orange product Jack Cole got first shot at Jarome Luai's soon-to-be-vacated number six jersey, playing the full 80 minutes.
ACM sat down with Henry during the pre-season to get an insight into his attempts to crack the match day 17.
He said he was loving the Panthers' culture and revealed what coach Ivan Cleary had told him heading into 2024.
"We have our chats and for me it's just about trying to develop and grow every day and take the opportunities when they come," he said.
"That's what he has told me so that's my goal.
"I just want to play consistent footy. Obviously the goal is to play more NRL, I want to crack that side and get a few more games at that level.
"The development system here is unreal. I love it, I wouldn't want to go anywhere else. The culture from the oldest boys to the youngest, they just connect and it gets everyone going. I love it here."
