Plea for water to be returned to communities 'gutted' by buybacks

Mayors of two small towns in the central west "gutted" by buybacks are pleading with the federal government to return water to farmers in the local catchment.
Between 2014 and 2023, the federal government purchased 38.2 gigalitres more water from the Macquarie Valley than was needed as per Murray Darling Basin Plan targets.
While some have welcomed the return of more water to the environment, farmers say this over-recovery has accounted for $90 million of lost production per year.
Speaking at a press conference in Dubbo on Tuesday, March 5, Warren Shire Council mayor Milton Quigley said producers in his council area have already given more than their fair share.
"We've already suffered through 10 years of over-recovery, which has been recognised by past federal water ministers, the Murray-Darling Basin Authority and other agencies which all agree the water needs to be returned," he said.
"It's unfair and unreasonable that our small communities shoulder the burden for other valleys in the Murray-Darling Basin that have not contributed their fair share to the plan.
"Why should our town's economic and social viability be put further at risk than could be reasonably expected?"
Narromine Shire Council mayor Craig Davies said a recent change to remove a cap on the amount of water the Commonwealth can purchase from farmers will exacerbate the issue.
"Prior to the recent amendments, the Basin Plan set equitable targets based on sound socio-economic tests," Cr Davies said.
"Retention or repurposing over-recovered water from the Macquarie by the Federal Government fails those tests on all measures.
"The inequity of this situation must be resolved immediately to stop the decade-long economic hardship felt by our communities."
A Productivity Commission review of the Murray-Darling Basin Plan confirmed it was unlikely to meet its original water recovery targets at current buying levels.
The report said federal governments had failed to meet water-saving targets since 2018 and would have to purchase more water from irrigators to achieve healthy environmental outflows.
However, water buyback targets have already been exceeded in the Macquarie-Castlereagh catchments.
Michael Drum, Macquarie River Food and Fibre executive officer, said using the over-recovered water from the state's central west to help fill the gap created by other regions would be "unduly burdening" communities.
He is calling on the federal government to engage with key stakeholders in the Macquarie to commence the process of returning the water.
"Use of Macquarie water for those programs is effectively robbing Peter to pay Paul, unduly burdening our communities to cover for the Government which hasn't made any progress towards actual efficiency projects to recover that 450 gigalitres," Mr Drum said.
"The government is now looking to keep what should be returned to the communities of the Macquarie to cover their shortfall.
"Surely our communities have suffered enough. It's time to correct the ledger."
Member for the Parkes electorate Mark Coulton has joined the mayors and producers in their call.
"Water Minister Tanya Plibersek has indicated that she has no intention of returning over-recovered water back into production which is very concerning for Basin communities in my electorate," he said.
"Communities in the northern Basin have already been gutted by water buybacks and the over-recovery of water.
"They've done more than their fair share of the heavy lifting and cannot afford to lose any more productive water - water that is used to grow the crops that help feed our country."
