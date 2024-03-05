Multiple specialists called to help as fluoride in water hits another hurdle

Residents of Dubbo and the surrounding villages will have to wait at least another six months for fluoride to be added into the water.
In 2019, Dubbo Regional Council's audit of the fluoride dosing system at the John Gilbert Water Treatment Plant found a "significant number of non-compliances" with the dosing system. Fluoride stopped being added to the water.
Initially the council said fluoride would be reintroduced to the water in June 2023. It was then pushed back until April 2024.
Now, the council's infrastructure director Luke Ryan says the project to put fluoride back into the water won't be completed until September.
In April 2023, council awarded TWS Evolution the $1 million tender for the new fluoride dosing system.
However, in a report for Thursday's council meeting, Mr Ryan said "there had been significant complexity and delays in determining how to accurately measure the flow of water" moving between the filters and tanks at the water treatment plant.
"An accurate measure of flow is essential to determine exactly how much fluoride should be dosed into the city's water supply and meet drinking water guidelines," he said.
Multiple engineering specialists have been needed to help.
The fluoride dosing will no longer be liquid-based, as it was before 2019. The council will instead use a powder-based sodium fluorosilicate system.
As part of that, a new building will be constructed with safety and security features.
Fluoride is added to water supplied to help prevent tooth decay.
