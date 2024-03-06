Comedian latest in a string of shows to hit Dubbo stage | See the photos

Comedian, nurse, wife and mother, Georgie Carroll, hit the stage in Dubbo on March 2 providing plenty of laughs.
A great crowd of health care workers and lovers of comedy alike pooled in the Dubbo Regional Theatre for a great night of fun.
Georgie's show, called Sista Flo 2.0, has been touring Australian venues and will be heading to stages in the United Kingdom and New Zealand from May-July 2024.
The Dubbo theatre has had a string of shows entertaining local audiences. Australia's longest running Queen Tribute show, Bohemian Rhapsody, came to Dubbo Regional Theatre on February 1.
On March 16 Australia's leading Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander performing arts company, Bangarra Dance Theatre, is bringing Frances Rings' powerful production of Yuldea to the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre.
Yuldea explores the abrupt moment the traditional life of the Aangu people collided with the industrial ambition of a growing nation in South Australia's Yuldea (Ooldea) settlement.
Bangarra Dance Theatre is performing for one night only at the DRTCC on Saturday 16 March at 7.30pm.
Secure your tickets by booking online at drtcc.com.au, visiting the Box Office or calling 6801 4378.
