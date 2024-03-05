Two Dubbo primary schools to receive multi-million dollar upgrades

Two Dubbo primary schools will receive multi-million dollar upgrades thanks to state government funding.
Orana Heights Public School and South Dubbo Public School will both receive a facelift with the latter to have buildings replaced after a fire in 2021.
The blaze in 2021 destroyed several classrooms before students were moved to demountable buildings.
Now, the school will have five new classrooms and a staff facility built with exterior upgrades also planned.
According to a development sent to Dubbo Regional Council, it will cost $7.7 million.
"The NSW Labor Government is committed to delivering new and upgraded facilities for Dubbo's public schools, as part of our record investment in regional communities," NSW Minister for Education Prue Car said.
"Despite the former Liberal National Government promising to deliver for the families of Dubbo, students at both schools have spent years learning in ageing, or temporary classrooms.
"The NSW Labor Government is committed to delivering these projects for the working families of Dubbo, so they can enjoy high quality, no fee public education."
An upgrade to the school library and expansion of the school is on the cards for Orana Heights.
The school located just across from the Orana Mall Shopping Centre will have new permanent classrooms, and upgrade to 14 classrooms and four support classrooms.
Member for the NSW Legislative Council Stephen Lawrence said the new upgrades are much-needed.
"Investment in regional communities and their educational facilities is an investment in the state's future," he said.
"Students in Dubbo and across regional NSW deserve the best that their government can deliver.
"I am proud to be part of the NSW Labor Government, which has made a significant investment in building and upgrading schools across regional NSW."
