Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Emergency
Court

Hospital head admits 'system errors' led to Dougie's death

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated March 5 2024 - 3:20pm, first published 3:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A senior member of staff at a regional hospital has admitted "system errors" led to an Indigenous man's death after being misdiagnosed and discharged.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.