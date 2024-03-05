Hospital head admits 'system errors' led to Dougie's death

A senior member of staff at a regional hospital has admitted "system errors" led to an Indigenous man's death after being misdiagnosed and discharged.
Speaking before an inquest into the death of Ricky Hampson Jr, director of medical services at Dubbo hospital Dr Geoffrey Hardacre said he doesn't believe race played any part in the treatment he received.
"I asked myself whether it made a difference and I don't think it did," Dr Hardacre told the court on Tuesday, March 5.
"My personal view was that his death was due to system errors and not because he's aboriginal, but I understand that's contentious.
"I know some aboriginal people have complained of their treatment."
Mr Hampson Jr - known to family as Dougie - presented to the emergency room at Dubbo hospital on August 14, 2021, complaining of severe abdominal pain after he felt something "pop" inside him.
The senior doctor on shift the night Mr Hampson Jr came in attributed his pain to a marijuana-induced condition. He was given pain killers and medication to treat this condition and discharged the next day. Less than 24 hours later he died.
An autopsy later revealed he was suffering from two lacerated ulcers.
Giving evidence on Monday, March 4, race relations expert professor Yin Paradies said it was his impression racial bias played a role in the erroneous drug diagnosis.
"There's also considerable stereotyping of Aboriginal people presenting to emergency departments of alcohol and drug use," he said.
But, speaking on Tuesday, director of emergency at Dubbo hospital Dr Daniel Stewart said hospital staff wouldn't buy into these kinds of stereotypes.
"Some people may hold such stereotypes... but I would say that such stereotypes would be difficult to maintain in our context," he said.
Although Dr Hardacre denied Mr Hampson Jr's race impacted his treatment, he acknowledged there were a number of failings by the emergency department that night.
These included the fact "cognitive bias" impacted the diagnosis and the fact Mr Hampson Jr was discharged without being examined by a doctor.
"I would hope they would go back and review the patients if they were Indigenous or not, that was a failure... review should occur irrespective of indigeneity, its proper medical practice," he said.
Dr Hardacre said he became aware of Mr Hampson Jr's death when he was brought into the hospital deceased on August 16, 2021. This raised alarm bells given records showed he was in hospital the day before.
"In the case of Mr Hampson I saw he came to hospital dead on the 16th of August and he had last been in hospital on the 15th of August," he said.
"We took it very seriously and the chief executive took it very seriously."
He said Mr Hampson Jr's death triggered an investigation and a number of recommendations were made for improvement. None of these recommendations mentioned indigeneity.
Earlier giving evidence before the inquest, one of the doctors on shift during Mr Hampson Jr's stay, Dr James McBride, said he believes cultural awareness is still lacking in the emergency room.
"I don't feel our culture is completely understood by non-Indigenous people, which allows an area where cultural safety isn't at its best," the Indigenous doctor told the court.
Asked about this, Dr Hardacre agreed it's concerning.
"I will take the chance to talk to Dr McBride to expand on that," he said.
The lack of Aboriginal liaison officers on shift the night of Mr Hampson Jr's stay was also a concern.
Although the number of liaison officers has increased since 2021, they are still not available at all hours of the day. There are seven liaison officers employed at the hospital which has over 200 beds.
Dr Stewart said the hospital has met with the NSW department of health to raise his desire for Aboriginal liaison officers to be available 24 hours a day.
The coronial inquest into the death of Ricky Hampson Jr continues at Dubbo court on Thursday, March 7.
