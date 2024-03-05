'Vital' information wanted from community to help finalise rehab plans

"Vital" input from the community is being sought to help shape the future of Dubbo's rehabilitation centre.
The Western NSW Local Health District is establishing the Dubbo Residential Rehabilitation Centre on Spears Drive. It will provide support for people who want to break their drug or alcohol dependency.
WNSWLHD chief executive Mark Spittal said the consultation with the community and stakeholders would start in March.
"This is an exciting step for an important project, which remains one of our highest priorities, and will provide life-changing support not just for the local community, but for people across western NSW who are fighting addiction," Mr Spittal said.
"Input from our community, particularly neighbouring residents, and key stakeholders is vital to the design and development of the facility, to ensure it meets the needs of those who will require support but also delivers a positive outcome for our entire community."
The first funding for the rehab was announced by the federal government in 2019 after years of campaigning. Followed by the NSW government confirming funding in 2020.
The site was announced in February 2023.
However, local residents have fought against the site. Rosewood Grove Residents Action Group spokesperson Rebecca Davey said the residents "do not accept that the centre should be directly on a residential street in west Dubbo".
They raised concerns for the impact the development would have on neighbouring residents.
There will be a range of face-to-face and virtual consultation sessions during the consultation period.
"Along with listening to our community's feedback and giving them a chance to ask any questions, our consultation sessions will also provide a chance for people to hear from our district's leaders, rehabilitation experts, people with lived experience and design consultants," Mr Spittal said.
"We want to provide more of an understanding about why this facility is so important, how it will operate, and the kind of support people will receive, but also what we will do to address any concerns the community may raise."
Following the consultation, the rehabilitation centre's concept design will be developed and presented at subsequent sessions for another chance to provide feedback.
The development application for the facility is expected to be lodged later in the year and construction is expected to begin in early 2025.
The community consultation sessions will be held on March 25 and 26.
