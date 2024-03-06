Family support and watching her boss grow up all part of Wendy's 25-year stint

Less than a year after starting her job at Scott's Parts Plus, Wendy Schloeffel's daughter became sick.
She hadn't been with the car parts business long but their care for her and her family was something she will never forget.
"My husband and I lost our daughter in 2000," she said.
"Peter and Pam (Scott) told me 'my job was here and to go look after my daughter'.
"A lot of places couldn't do that because you need someone in the office but they managed until I came back.
"That to me was something beautiful and I don't think a lot of places would have done that.
"I think a lot of places would have told me to take time off without pay or so on."
Now, 24 years on, Mrs Schloeffel is celebrating 25 years with the organisation, a place which has become her second family.
Watching staff come and go, the valued administration employee has also seen one of her bosses grow up.
Co-owner Jackson Scott was barely a year old when Mrs Schloeffel joined his family's business, a dynamic she joked was a bit strange.
"When I started he was little and now he is my boss," he said.
"It's wonderful, the whole family are beautiful people."
The family aspect of the business carries over into the rest of the staff as well, with Jackson describing Wendy as the 'mother' of the office at times and someone people often can talk to.
In a male-dominated industry, Mrs Schloeffel may be the minority but it doesn't bother her.
"It's a really good place to work," she said.
"I find working with men, I'm not sexist but I like it."
