Cowgirls and Magpies to kick things off after differing off-seasons

The off-seasons for the Wellington Cowgirls and Forbes Magpies have been vastly different but both clubs will use a trip to Canowindra to launch their 2024 campaigns.
Wellington and Forbes will be the two teams from the Group 11 region to compete at the annual Western Challenge league tag carnival on Sunday, March 10.
The Western Challenge has become a staple of the pre-season calendar and 16 teams will take part in 2024.
Teams will come from Group 11, Group 10, Woodbridge Cup and Group 9 and will compete in four pools of four.
Forbes heads to Canowindra having lost star player India Draper in the off-season.
Draper led Forbes to the finals in 2023 but has made the move to Mudgee ahead of the 2024 competition.
While Magpies coach Traie Merritt must dealing with losing one of his best players, Wellington counterpart Graham Blackhall was delivered an off-season boost.
Wellington has signed former Group 11 premiership winner and Western Rams representative Emily Caton.
The signing adds to the optimism around the Cowgirls, who missed finals last season but showed steady progress under Blackhall.
The versatile Caton - who can play in the halves, at fullback or as a ball-playing forward - will look to help build on the four wins the Cowgirls scored last season.
Wellington has been grouped with Eugowra, Manildra and Cowra for the Western Challenge while Forbes will take on hosts Canowindra, Peak Hill and Orange United in the pool stage.
Mudgee will be one to watch after landing Draper and former Dubbo star Alahna Ryan in the off-season.
Two of the most talented backs in the competition, Draper and Ryan are expected to vastly improve a Mudgee side which made finals in its inaugural western appearance last season.
Defending champions Parkes Spacecats are not competing this year nor are 2023 runners-up Orange Hawks.
It follows the withdrawal of Orange CYMS and Bathurst St Pat's in 2023.
The first games on Sunday will kick-off at 10am and the final group stage game will begin at 2.35pm. Semi-finals are at 3pm and the grand final will get underway at 4pm.
The pools are as follows:
Field 1 is Tom Clyburn Oval and Field 2 is opposite the golf club.
