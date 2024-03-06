After selling cars for seven years, Cyrel Dongol has joined Ray White Dubbo

You might have had a car sold to you by Cyrel Dongol in the last seven years, and now you could have your house sold to you as he joins the Ray White Dubbo team.
After more than 10 years in sales, Mr Dongol decided it was time for a change and to do something vastly different - so he decided to get into real estate.
"It's just putting one extra feather in my cap," he said.
The man, who originates from Kathmandu in Nepal, came to Australia for a "better lifestyle".
"While Nepal may have a more vibrant and dynamic culture, there are a few things that are just better here," he said.
With his wife and young children, Mr Dongol has firmly cemented his life in Dubbo.
Mr Dongol has been with Ray White for less than a month but he has already found some major differences between selling houses compared to cars.
"It is a bit different, you're literally going into the house of the people and you need to build that relationship and trust," he said.
"Another big difference is that with automotive sales you have a product to sell but here you have to generate or go and make the product to sell."
In his day to day Mr Dongol looks at new properties coming up for sale, makes calls to potential buyers and sellers and makes home visits.
Mr Dongol said his job was more than about selling properties, it was about keeping a regular relationship with the people he works with.
"You know - following up what they're up to, if they have other properties they wish to sell and just staying in contact in a good, friendly manner," he said.
"As we know there are a lot of emotions attached in a house, so I do respect that and I'm pretty sure you will find that different because we're not just a physical beings but we are a spiritual being."
Mr Dongol said he would love it if people gave him a chance to appraise their property.
"We are new to the Dubbo culture but you might be seeing a few extra brown people and you might smell the extra calories but we're friendly and we thank you for accepting us in your lovely community and for your generosity," he said.
"For anyone selling or thinking of buying a property, give us a crack, I'll make sure that each penny counts to you."
