Crime scene established in South Dubbo after car crashes into pole

A crime scene has been established in South Dubbo in the early hours of Tuesday morning after a car crashed into a pole.
About 2:40am on March 5, Orana Mid-Western Police officers were called to Ronald Street in South Dubbo after reports a vehicle crashed into a pole.
The 34-year-old man was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics for an injury to his chest before being taken Dubbo Hospital where he is in a stable condition.
An investigation into the incident has commenced and local traffic diversions are in place.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area which is less than a block away from Dubbo South Public School.
Essential Energy is reporting 59 customers are without power due to the incident as power lines are down as of 2:56am on Tuesday.
Anyone with information, CCTV footage or dashcam vision in relation to the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
