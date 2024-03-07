The ultimate rural lifestyle property

There is plenty of space in the home thanks to the open plan living and dining area which is complete with slate floor, wood heater, and reverse cycle air conditioning. The main bedroom boasts not one, but two walk-in robes and ensuite, along with an adjoining parents living area. The guests bedroom offers an ensuite and gorgeous French doors that lead to the verandah, while the four other bedrooms have polished timber floors, two have fireplaces, and three have Wunderlich ceilings.

