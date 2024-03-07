The ultimate rural lifestyle property

Daily Liberal's Property of the Week, Friday March 8: 'Sunnyside' 267 Dripstone Road, Wellington:
Centrally located being midway between Orange and Dubbo and only minutes from the Mitchell Highway, 'Sunnyside' is a unique rural lifestyle property. Situated 18 kilometres south of Wellington with frontage to the Dripstone Road, it has a unique connection to the past in providing a homestead of appeal to those wishing to live a country lifestyle, while the country of productive red basalt allows for livestock and cropping on a semi commercial basis.
Fencing in the four main paddocks is mainly hinge joint and netting with hinge joint on the boundary. Listing agent Peter Dwyer said approximately 100 acres of the property would be arable and has been farmed. "Pastures are clover, ryegrass, and native grasses, while shade timber consists of Grey Box, Pine, and Kurrajong," he said. Water access is a bonus for the property and is provided by two dams and a well, with a 90,800 litre rainwater tank for the home.
The feature of "Sunnyside" is the six bedroom home circa 1908. Peter said the home was of concrete block and brick veneer, and had been cement rendered to create a concrete block appearance.
"The home is a grand example of a Federation era building with bullnose verandahs on four sides, timber verandah posts, and fret work, along with fireplaces, Wunderlich ceilings, and polished timber floors," he said. "The modern kitchen boasts timber cupboards, a gas cooktop and electric oven, dishwasher, double sink, pantry, and island bench."
There is plenty of space in the home thanks to the open plan living and dining area which is complete with slate floor, wood heater, and reverse cycle air conditioning. The main bedroom boasts not one, but two walk-in robes and ensuite, along with an adjoining parents living area. The guests bedroom offers an ensuite and gorgeous French doors that lead to the verandah, while the four other bedrooms have polished timber floors, two have fireplaces, and three have Wunderlich ceilings.
Working improvements are older in nature and include a timber framed woolshed with power, timber framed grain shed, timber framed and enclosed workshop with power and concrete floor, timber framed machinery shed, and a steel horse yard.
