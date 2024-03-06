Woman punches boyfriend after he puts arm around another woman's chair

A young woman has punched and thrown her drink on her boyfriend after he put his arm around another woman.
A 21-year-old woman pleaded guilty to common assault domestic violence on Wednesday, February 28 at Dubbo Local Court.
Court documents state the 21-year-old and her partner of three years travelled to Newcastle from Dubbo for New Year's Eve celebrations with their friends on December 31, 2023.
Between 11.30pm on December 31 and 1am the following morning, the victim and the woman were at The Exchange Hotel in Newcastle.
During their time at the hotel the woman saw the victim with another female and he had his arm around her chair.
The woman then became enraged before approaching the victim and punching him in the side of the face.
She then threw the rest of her drink at the victim before leaving the venue.
On Saturday, January 6, the woman went to Dubbo Police Station to report a domestic violence incident that occurred and told them she punched the victim.
On Sunday, January 7 police went to the woman's home for an interview, where she was asked about the assault and told the police she punched the victim in the side of the face near his eye as she was very upset that he was with another girl.
The woman's solicitor Anne Hazelton told the court her client knew what she did was wrong and that the two were no longer in a relationship.
Magistrate Aaron Tang said there were many things in relationships that come and go.
"Relationships separate, but we resolve these issues without violence," he said.
"You can talk to friends and family or a professional, only a small minority of people use violence but then it becomes a public matter.
"Everyone deserves to feel safe in their relationships."
Mr Tang said the community has made their voice heard - having zero tolerance for domestic violence.
"I have taken into account that you accept responsibility and that you've never gotten into trouble with the police and that you have a lot of promise for your youth," he said.
The woman wasn't convicted and was put on a conditional release order for six months.
