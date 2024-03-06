Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Growing up with 'no money' inspires Amanda to teach women financial literacy

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
March 6 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Frustrated by young girls being misled by social media and the ease at which influencers said they were making money, Amanda Rose decided to do something.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Deputy editor at the Daily Liberal, covering council, politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.