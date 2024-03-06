Growing up with 'no money' inspires Amanda to teach women financial literacy

Frustrated by young girls being misled by social media and the ease at which influencers said they were making money, Amanda Rose decided to do something.
Developed with funding from the NSW Government and based on the Women NSW's Council for Women's Economic Opportunity pilot program, Ms Rose developed Future Not Followers.
It aims to build financial literacy in young women and challenge the social media stereotypes around finance.
The Future not Followers regional program was recently launched in Dubbo. It will be rolled out to 200 high school girls across a four week period.
It will cover a range of topics including budgeting, investing, taxes and getting a business up and running.
The program will also teach the students strategies for success, from fostering a positive mindset to learning how to negotiate.
Ms Rose - the chief executive officer of Entrepreneurial and Small Business Women Australia - said young women needed to get back to the basics, such as understanding income streams and creating a budget.
She said she was sick of seeing young women believe what they saw online, like that they could spend endlessly and Afterpay forever, and that it was easy to make money.
Research by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission's Moneysmart revealed Gen Z women were more likely than their male counterparts to feel stressed about money.
There were 57 per cent who said they 'feel overwhelmed by finances' and another 87 per cent who were stressed about the cost of living.
At the same time they were also more likely to have no personal savings. Of those surveyed, 11 per cent of the Gen Z women said they had no personal savings, more than double the eight per cent of men.
And almost half of the women - 47 per cent - said they didn't know where to start to increase their financial knowledge.
Ms Rose was the same. She said when she was young she "didn't know shit" about finance.
"You know when people go 'I can't afford that' and you think they literally had no money but it meant they just didn't want to touch their savings? When I said 'I can't afford to do that' it meant I had no money. And I wasn't sensible or asking the right questions I needed to ask in relation to that," she said.
"So I thought 'how can I help other girls with this?' How can we get them comfortable asking questions or get them comfortable saying 'I actually don't know that and that's okay'. I needed to make sure others were in a better position than I was."
A lot of people didn't realise confidence levels were linked to achieving things, she said.
"I want girls to take control of their future, whether it's career-minded, entrepreneurial-minded, whatever it is. They have specific goals and they take control of their finances and have very measured, informed decisions made towards achieving that goal," Ms Rose said.
"It could be a small life goal, it could be a big one. But they're equipped - whether it's with the right information or resources - to make the right decision."
The Future Not Followers program will be rolled out across a four week period.
The course incorporates as much practical experience as possible to help girls apply their knowledge in real-world situations and features hands-on support from a lineup of highly qualified and relatable speakers.
As well as Ms Rose, influencer, creator, and entrepreneur Veronica B, and award-winning journalist, author, and chef Lara Lee Wood will make appearances.
For more details on the program visit futurenotfollowers.com.au.
