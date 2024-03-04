'Racial bias' behind Indigenous man's drug diagnosis, experts say

Did racism play a part in the fatal misdiagnosis of an Indigenous man at a regional hospital?
Speaking before a coronial inquest at Dubbo court on Monday, March 3, Ngarabal woman Vanessa Edwige said she believed "racial stereotyping" was part of the reason Ricky Hampson Jr was misdiagnosed with a cannabis-induced illness.
A senior doctor on shift the night Mr Hampson Jr came in told the court he got the impression Mr Hampson Jr was suffering from cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome (CHS) when he was first wheeled into the hospital on August 14, 2021.
He said this was because the way Mr Hampson Jr appeared in his pain was similar to how other CHS patients appeared.
But Ms Ewidge - chair of the Australian Indigenous Psychologists Association - said it was clear to her that "racial bias" also played a part in the diagnosis.
"There are still assumptions made in terms of Aboriginality and cannabis use," she said.
CHS is a rare condition that only occurs in daily long-term users of marijuana.
Although Mr Hampson Jr had smoked marijuana on the day he visited hospital, this was not known to the doctor at the time he made his diagnosis and no history of Mr Hampson Jr's cannabis use was taken.
Mr Hampson Jr had also not reported experiencing nausea or vomiting, two key symptoms of the condition.
No other diagnoses were explored by the medical staff who attended to Mr Hampson Jr during his time in hospital. He was sent home on August 15 and died the next day.
An autopsy revealed he had two lacerated ulcers in his stomach - an ailment he had a "good chance" of surviving if he was treated that night.
The doctor now acknowledges there was no proper basis for the diagnosis.
"It was a mistake and a tragic outcome that will sit with me for the rest of my life," he told the court.
Professor Yin Paradies, chair in race relations at Deakin University, agreed that the diagnosis was influenced by racial bias.
"Substandard quality of medical care is consistent with racism against Indigenous people in the Australian healthcare system," he told the court.
He said factors pointing to this bias included early diagnostic closure and the fact "cognitive bias" meant serious symptoms were not considered.
"There's also considerable stereotyping of Aboriginal people presenting to emergency departments of alcohol and drug use," he told the court.
A number of doctors on duty at the hospital during Mr Hampson Jr's stay told the inquest they did not know he was Indigenous.
Professor Paradies said not knowing Mr Hampson Jr was Indigenous may have led to what he calls "colour blind racism", where the specific challenges faced by and needs of Indigenous people are not considered.
"Sometimes people think it's good we don't know aboriginality and can provide appropriate medical care on that basis but the evidence doesn't show that," he said.
The inquest into the death of Ricky Hampson Junior will continue at Dubbo court on Tuesday, March 5.
