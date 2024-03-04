West talks family pride, double delight and off-season rumours after Rams debut

The Western Rams' defeat and the wet conditions at Cale Oval were unable to dampen the spirits of David West on Saturday.
The Mudgee Dragons centre made his senior Rams debut on March 1 and marked the occasion in style.
Western may have suffered a frustrating 16-14 loss to the Northern Tigers, but West was one of his side's best and showcased his pace and power on the way to crossing twice.
As special as it was to score a double in a Country Championships match, just getting to pull on the famed green jersey was a highlight for one of the younger members of the Western squad.
"I'm still only 20 so I was pretty honoured to see my name there," West said of his selection.
"My Nan's dad, he played for the Rams and went pretty far with them so just to do my family proud and wear the same jersey that he wore, I'm pretty honoured to do that."
West's great-grandfather is Johnny George, who spent time with different clubs but remains a legend of the Wellington Cowboys.
West has strong family ties to Wellington and was linked with a move from Mudgee to the Cowboys in the off-season.
He admitted the switch to Wellington was possible at one point during what was a busy off-season. As well as Wellington, West was also close to a move to Cessnock at one point while he also considered having a crack at the Manly Sea Eagles' lower grades as well.
"I'm just looking forward to the season with Mudgee again," West said.
A versatile player as a youngster, West has developed into a key figure for the Dragons.
He got his first taste of the top grade at 17 and has quickly gone on to make a centre position his own under the coaching of former NRL player Clay Priest.
His quality was clear to see on Saturday, with the pace he showed to chase down a Jeremy Thurston grubber and plant it down a particular highlight.
That was about as close as good as things got the Rams, but West still enjoyed the experience and the chance to work under coach Kurt Hancock again for the first time since his junior representative days.
"My first year at centre I played Rams and Kurt Hancock was the coach and he's coached me again," West said, before speaking about his position.
"I just fell in love with it, just getting an early ball and doing my thing.
"That's what I like and that's my strength."
West's attention now turns back to the Dragons and the hunt for a much-desired premiership win.
Mudgee finished top of the Group 10 pool the last two seasons but had their hopes dashed by Dubbo CYMS on each occasion.
After a preliminary final defeat in 2022, the Dragons were outclassed by a highly-motivated Fishies team in last season's decider.
"The boys pretty keen to get back in there again," West said.
"I think the boys will all be pretty hungry ... and if we can get the grand final again this time, take it out. That's what we're aiming for.
"You can't really dwell on it (grand final). It's a new year and new goals. We've just got to aim a little bit higher this year."
