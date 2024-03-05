'Nothing casual' about going 97 kilometres per hour in a 60 zone

Magistrate Aaron Tang has said there is "nothing casual" about speeding after a man was clocked going more than 30 kilometres over the speed limit.
Andrew Laing Grant, 52, of West Dubbo, pleaded guilty to exceed speed of 30 kilometres per hour at Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, February 28.
Grant was clocked going 97 kilometres per hour in a 60 kilometre zone along the Newell Highway close to Parkes.
Grant's solicitor Warrick McCarthy told the court his client was remorseful and in hindsight knows he shouldn't have been speeding.
"In relation to the speeding matter, there were road works that were going on for some months but the signs were a little confusing - but he doesn't use that as an excuse," Mr McCarthy said.
Mr McCarthy told the court his client works around the Central West and had noticed the signs have been changed and made clearer.
Magistrate Tang said he understood that Grant may have been confused about the signage but told him "ultimately you're the one to make sure you are keeping to the speed limit".
"Too many people are dying on our roads and half of them are because of speeding," he said.
Mr Tang said that "casual speeding" was becoming more and more frequent.
"There's nothing casual about it but people are thinking it's okay or safe to go 10 kilometres or less above the speed limit," he said.
"The greater the amount you speed the greater the risk and there's an even more significant risk of someone dying or being injured, including yourself."
Mr Tang said it "takes guts" to own up to what you've done and he was prepared to grant the man leniency.
The man wasn't convicted and was given a three month conditional release order.
