'You get to know people': Community connection vital for one of Dubbo's newest cops

The feeling of belonging in a community and a chance to return to the bush was all one of Dubbo's newest cops needed when starting his duty on Monday.
Orana Mid-Western Police District officially welcomed three new police officers on March 4, the newest graduates from the Goulburn Police Academy.
Originally from Tamworth, probationary constable Davy is a country boy at heart and said he can't wait to get out and see his new home.
"I'm feeling a bit of everything, nervous and excited," he said.
"Getting out there is going to be the main thing and get your hands dirty."
Probationary constable Davy and his two new colleagues graduated from the academy on March 1, giving them just the weekend before starting their new jobs.
"(I enjoy) just being part of the community, working a job that has a variety of different career choices down the road," probationary constable Davy said.
"Living in Dubbo and the bush, being part of the community was really important to me."
The three probationary constables will be on general duties for the first few years and will have the opportunity to chose specialised pathways in the future.
Returning to the bush, one of Dubbo's newest cops is eager to connect with the locals moving forward.
"I think just that connection with people," probationary constable Davy said.
"Working in the country you get to know people, if you are in the city you might not be as connected."
All three of the new officers will be based in Dubbo, something Orana Mid-Western Superintendent Tim Chinn said will be a big boost for the area.
"It's great getting three new recruits, obviously staff levels change at different times and you get a few vacancies pop up," he said.
"To get three new officers here is great."
